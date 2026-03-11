South Africans Call for Bafana Bafana Defender Ime Okon to Be Dropped From the National Team, With Some Fans Saying He Should Represent Nigeria Instead as Identity Debate Erupts Online





A heated debate has erupted among South African football supporters following the recent national team call-up of young defender Ime Okon.





The 22-year-old centre-back, who currently plays for Hannover 96 in Germany, was included in the squad of Bafana Bafana for upcoming international matches.





However, the decision has divided opinion across social media platforms. Some South Africans have welcomed the defender into the national setup, praising his talent and saying the team should focus on selecting the best players available regardless of background.





But others have strongly criticized the call-up and are demanding that national team coach Hugo Broos remove him from the squad. A number of critics claim that because of his surname and paternal roots, he should consider representing Nigeria instead.





Supporters defending Okon argue that he is a South African citizen who has previously represented the country at youth level and deserves the same support given to other players who represented the national team in the past.





The discussion has also reminded many fans of the debates that surrounded former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman during his playing days, when questions about identity and heritage were also raised by sections of the public.





For now, the conversation continues to trend online, with South Africans split between those who want Okon to remain part of the national team and those insisting he should be dropped.





⚽ Do you think Ime Okon should continue playing for Bafana Bafana or should he represent Nigeria instead?