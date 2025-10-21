SOUTH AFRICANS CALL FOR PATRICE MOTSEPE TO BE PRESIDENT: “A CLEAN LEADER WHO BUILT SUCCESS WITHOUT CORRUPTION”





A growing number of South Africans on social media are calling for billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe to one day lead the country as President, praising him as one of the few African tycoons untainted by corruption.





Motsepe — founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) — built his fortune from the ground up, becoming South Africa’s first black billionaire through mining, smart investments, and strong ethical leadership. He has maintained a spotless reputation in a continent where many business moguls have been accused of political favouritism or corruption.





His success extends far beyond business. As the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Motsepe has been credited with restoring credibility and financial stability to African football. Under his leadership, CAF has seen increased sponsorships, improved governance, and a renewed global respect for African competitions, including AFCON.





Motsepe also chairs several initiatives focused on education, rural development, and job creation through the Motsepe Foundation, which he founded with his wife, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe. The foundation has donated billions of rand to social projects and youth empowerment — showing his commitment to uplifting communities, not just accumulating wealth





Public Sentiment

Many South Africans are saying it’s time for leaders who build wealth through innovation, not corruption. Supporters argue that Motsepe’s success story proves that ethical leadership and good business can coexist, and that South Africa needs more figures like him steering the nation’s economy — and perhaps, its politics.





A Vision of Integrity

Motsepe’s leadership, calm character, and consistent success make him a symbol of hope for clean governance in a time when citizens are losing faith in traditional politicians. While he has never shown interest in running for public office, the growing calls from citizens reflect a deep hunger for honest, capable, and visionary leadership.

South Africans say it loudly: “If Motsepe can lead African football with integrity, maybe he can lead South Africa the same way.”