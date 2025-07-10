South Africans demand Mchunu’s suspension amid criminal charges and corruption probes





Pressure is mounting on Police Minister Senzo Mchunu as South Africans from all walks of life urge him to step aside while explosive corruption allegations are investigated.





The Democratic Alliance (DA) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have both opened criminal cases against Mchunu, accusing him of fraud, perjury, and interfering with police operations, after KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims of political interference and links to criminal syndicates.





The controversy centres on a R360 million police contract allegedly connected to an attempted murder accused, Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, and WhatsApp messages linking Mchunu’s associate Brown Mogotsi to the disbandment of the KZN Political Killings Task Team.





Political parties like the UDM and IFP, as well as civil society groups, argue that the seriousness of the allegations demands Mchunu step aside so investigations can proceed without interference.





President Ramaphosa faces growing calls to suspend Mchunu, balancing political loyalty with public outrage and the need to restore trust in the police.





As Parliament’s committees prepare to probe the matter, the nation is watching closely demanding accountability and hoping for a turning point in the fight against corruption.