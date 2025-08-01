South Africans express optimism as Julius Malema joins committee investigating Mkhwanazi allegations

South Africans are expressing renewed hope as Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), joins the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating serious corruption allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The committee, established following Mkhwanazi’s claims of political interference and criminal collusion within the South African Police Service (SAPS), includes senior MPs from various parties, with Malema representing the EFF.

Mkhwanazi’s revelations have led to significant political fallout, including the suspension of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Malema has publicly supported Mkhwanazi, describing him as a “hero” and offering him a position within the EFF should he face dismissal for his whistleblowing.

The inclusion of Malema in the investigative committee has sparked public interest, with many viewing it as a critical step toward accountability within SAPS.

The committee is tasked with thoroughly examining the allegations and reporting its findings by the end of October.