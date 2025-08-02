South Africans Express Outrage After Zimbabwean National is Appointed Director of Water and Sanitation in Polokwane

South Africans are expressing outrage after the Polokwane Municipality appointed a Zimbabwean national, Kennedy Chihota, as Executive Director of Water and Sanitation.

According to Inside Out News, Chihota’s appointment was endorsed by both the City Manager Thuso Nemugumoni and Executive Mayor John Mpe.

He was selected ahead of local candidates Mdetshse S.L. and Khomorompi M.C. following a unanimous recommendation from the selection panel.

Mayor Defends Appointment

Polokwane Mayor John Mpe has defended the council’s decision, insisting that the appointment was not politically motivated but rather based on competence and merit.

He argued that this key appointment in our efforts to deal with long-standing water backlogs and infrastructure challenges in parts of the municipality.

Mayor Mphe emphasized that the city could not afford to compromise on skills and technical leadership at a time when service delivery is under pressure

South Africans Express Outrage

Despite the official explanations, the appointment has triggered intense public backlash from South Africans on social media and beyond, with many questioning why a foreign national was chosen over local professionals.

Critics argue that the move undermines local empowerment and further stokes ongoing tensions over employment opportunities for South Africans amid rising unemployment rates

Here are some of the reactions;

@LettahMasuku;

What’s happening in this country is really a joke.This DANC government is nothing but RUBBISH 🚮🚮

@MyAfricanRootz;

This is MADNESS…and limpopo people still continue to vote for shit ANC

@Levigos;

@PolokwaneMuni what special skill does he have that no South African have. @MYANC your arrogance is going to be your end. Your FAILURE to read the mood in the country shows detached and insensitive you are to South Africans in favor of Foreigners.

@GodfreyMaphang4;

Please remove Anc I’m begging you. Let’s start next year bakithi and 2029 please I beg.

Let’s remove these demons from power

@NeneLeakesWigs;

what the hell…Was there no South African qualified to do the job? What scarce skill is this Zimbabwean offering?? ANC hates South African citizens 💔💔

@StHonorable;

Outrageous…Polokwane mayor needs to be removed ASAP.

@tello_mojela

The arrogance of ANC deployees, how on earth do you justify appointment of a foreigner when we have our own people who can do the job🚮🚮