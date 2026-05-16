“South Africans Horrified After Brutal Murder Of Santie Bothma As Two Suspects Appear In Court”





The brutal murder of 54-year-old Santie Bothma has left many South Africans shocked and demanding justice after her body was discovered near Rustenburg in the North West.





According to reports, Santie Bothma was reported missing after leaving Sonskyn Retirement Village on 4 May 2026. Her body was later found dumped in bushes near Dinie Estate Road on 5 May. Police reports alleged that her throat had been slit in what many online are describing as another horrifying act of violent crime in the country.





Two suspects, identified as Corné Engelbrecht (22) and Roelien Hattingh (34), were arrested and later appeared before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court facing charges including murder, robbery, hijacking and defeating the ends of justice.





The suspects remain in custody and are expected back in court on 1 June 2026 as investigations continue.





The case has triggered emotional reactions across social media, with many South Africans saying violent crime is spiraling out of control and leaving communities living in fear. Others questioned how vulnerable people, including elderly residents, continue becoming targets despite ongoing promises from leaders to fight crime.





Many citizens are now calling for tougher sentencing, faster investigations and stronger policing to deal with violent criminals terrorising communities across the country.





Some are asking:



How many more families must suffer before South Africa finally wins the battle against violent crime?