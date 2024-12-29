South Africans Outraged as Mozambican Child Smuggler Gets Just 6 Months for Trafficking 14 Girls

South Africans have erupted with outrage after a Mozambican national was handed what many consider a lenient sentence for smuggling 14 children into the country.

Moises Armando Mate, a 32-year-old Mozambican, was convicted of child smuggling and sentenced to six months imprisonment or a R6,000 fine. The sentence was wholly suspended for three years, provided he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

Mate was caught on December 4 while driving a minibus loaded with 14 girls aged between 4 and 16. He was stopped by the Border Management Authority on the N4 and handed over to Komatipoort police.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi explained,

“Mate and the girls were handed over to Komatipoort police, and the case of aiding and abetting was registered. The girls were handed over to the Department of Social Development for assessment before they were sent back to their country of origin.”

After several court appearances, Mate pleaded guilty to child smuggling charges and received a suspended sentence.

“He was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option to pay R6,000 fine, which was wholly suspended for a period of three years on condition that during the three years, he does not commit a similar offence, he must not be found unlawfully assisting any person(s) to enter, remain or depart South Africa,” Nkosi added.

However, the public reaction has been one of disbelief and anger. Many South Africans expressed frustration over what they see as a slap on the wrist for such a serious crime. Here are some comments from social media:

@rudz_16:

This is nonsense of a sentence and lacks the deterrent effect. SA is playful

@ManKooldeni:

premier

6 months for 14 children?? Kanti what are SA judges smoking guys?? 😭😭

@anashreek:

He can do this repeatedly

@ThabangWaLona:

I come across with some of them often, almost daily right in around Jhb. I would say, prima facie case, that must be seriously addressed before it is causing civil conflict!!!!

I just hope that I am wrong on this 🤔