South Africans rally to raise funds for Fezile Ngubane

South Africans from all walks of life are coming together to support Fezile Ngubane, a 40-year-old car washer from KwaMashu, after he was wrongfully implicated in the high-profile murder case of Olorato Mongale.





Cleared of all suspicion by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on May 31, Ngubane was revealed to be the victim of identity theft a crime committed by the real suspect, Philangenkosi Makhanya, who allegedly used Ngubane’s ID for criminal activities.





Ngubane, who is also battling drug addiction and raising a 17-year-old son currently in matric, has expressed a heartfelt desire to turn his life around. “I want to be clean and start over,” he shared. “Any support that helps me get there means everything to me.”





His story has struck a chord nationwide. On social media platforms, users began calling for donations to help Ngubane access rehabilitation services and rebuild his life.





A wave of compassion followed, with individuals pledging to contribute and organize crowdfunding campaigns. Among those publicly offering support is Criselda Kananda, spokesperson for the Mongale family, who voiced her solidarity with Ngubane and encouraged others to uplift him during this difficult time.





Although formal donation channels have not yet been confirmed, the momentum continues to grow. One community member reportedly donated R5,000, and others have urged for transparent and verified platforms to be set up to ensure that donations reach Ngubane securely and effectively.