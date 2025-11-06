South Africans stranded in Ukraine’s war-torn Donbas region have appealed to the govt for help to return home

0

South Africa’s government has received distress calls from 17 citizens involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as mercenaries



These individuals are reportedly stranded in Ukraine’s Donbas region with limited options for returning home.



President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into how these individuals were recruited for such activities.



The recruitment is linked to Russia’s efforts to address its labor shortages, partially through partnerships with African nations under the BRICS framework.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here