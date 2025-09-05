South Africans warned against scrambling for cash at heist scenes



Police and security experts are urging South Africans to avoid approaching cash-in-transit (CIT) heist sites, warning that grabbing scattered money is both illegal and extremely dangerous.





Authorities have raised concerns over a growing trend of bystanders converging on robbery scenes, where heavily armed criminals often use explosives and firearms. “People are putting their lives at risk by approaching these scenes,” said National Police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.





Security analyst Gareth Newham added that collecting cash from heist sites constitutes theft or possession of stolen property, exposing individuals to arrest and prosecution. Recent social media footage showing crowds scrambling for cash during ongoing police operations has prompted renewed calls for caution.





Police have pledged to increase patrols and take strict action against looters, urging communities to report suspicious activity rather than engage with dangerous crime scenes.