South Africa’s GNU Finally Passes Budget

South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) has overcome a turbulent process to pass the national budget in the National Assembly, a crucial test of its coalition dynamics. The budget’s approval, delayed by two failed attempts, underscores the challenges of coalition governance, with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s inconsistent voting adding to the complexity.

The MK Party, led by Jacob Zuma, initially rejected all departmental budget votes but caused confusion by voting in favor of the final Appropriation Bill on July 23, 2025. Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele later admitted to a misunderstanding, claiming she thought the vote concerned another matter. The party then reversed its stance, formally opposing the bill, marking two vote changes in the process.

The delays have pushed the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) closer, raising concerns among coalition partners about repeating the protracted process. Democratic Alliance (DA) finance spokesperson Mark Burke highlighted the party’s limited influence, with only six ministers, but stressed its push for market-friendly policies to drive growth. “It is only because the DA is in this government that the markets still think this government is being fiscally responsible,” he said.

Burke warned that without such policies, South Africa’s 0.1% economic growth risks tipping into recession, especially as citizens draw on retirement savings to cope with economic pressures. As the MTBPS looms, the GNU must navigate internal tensions and the MK Party’s erratic participation to ensure smoother fiscal processes.