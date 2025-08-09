South Africa’s military react to viral video of female soldier str!p!ng to her underwear

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has responded to a viral video showing a female soldier dancing while undressing in her official uniform, issuing a firm warning to all military personnel about maintaining discipline and professionalism.

The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, shows the soldier removing her uniform while dancing, first revealing her bra and later pulling down her trousers to expose her underwear. She appeared to begin lowering her underwear as well before the video abruptly ended.

In a statement released following the video’s spread, the SANDF condemned the behaviour and reminded service members of the standards expected while in uniform.

“The SANDF views this conduct as inappropriate and unbecoming of a member of the military,” the statement said. “Members are reminded to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity and dignity of the uniform at all times. Filming and sharing such content on social media while in uniform is unacceptable.”

The Defence Force stressed that uniforms are symbols of national service and must be treated with respect, adding that disciplinary measures may be taken against members who violate regulations concerning conduct and public image.

The incident has sparked debate online about personal freedom, military discipline, and the use of social media by service members. While some defended the soldier’s actions as a form of expression, others echoed the SANDF’s stance on the importance of preserving the honour of the armed forces.

The SANDF has not confirmed whether the soldier in question has been identified or what disciplinary action may follow.