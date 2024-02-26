South Carolina primary: Nikki Haley loses to Donald Trump handily in her own state

Donald Trump is getting closer to being chosen as the Republican presidential candidate after winning big against Nikki Haley in South Carolina.

The ex-president won the state where his primary opponent lives by 20 points. This is his fourth win in a row.

As he was happy, Mr. Trump didn’t talk about Ms. Haley, who promised to keep running. Instead, he planned to focus on the election in November.

It is likely that there will be a rematch with the person who comes after him in the White House.

“We are going to talk to Joe Biden face to face,” he told his supporters just after the US media announced him as the winner on Saturday night. “He’s ruining our country – and we’re going to tell Joe to leave because he’s fired. ”

Mr Trump praised his party for being “united” after the result on Saturday, and said that there has never been a feeling of togetherness like this before. I have never seen the Republican Party so together.

He changed his response compared to last month’s primary in New Hampshire. He was angry at Ms. Haley for acting like she won in her speech.

Ms Haley, who used to be governor of South Carolina for two terms, told her opponent congratulations on winning in her speech.

She said she wouldn’t give up, even though she only received about 40% of the vote, she thought it was a decent amount.

She said a lot of people who vote for Republicans want someone else to choose from. She also said her campaign is not about her wanting to be in politics.

“I won’t stop fighting even though most Americans don’t like Donald Trump or Joe Biden,” she said.

She said she will keep running in the race until at least Super Tuesday on March 5th, when voters in 16 states will vote on the same day.

“I always keep my promises,” said the ex UN ambassador. “We are going to Michigan tomorrow and then to the Super Tuesday states all next week. ”

The Trump campaign said that Ms Haley is not thinking clearly and is not in touch with reality. They don’t think her efforts are important.

The Trump campaign believes that the former president will get enough delegates to officially win the nomination in the next month.

Ms Haley is not sure what to do next because her opponent has a lot more support from delegates and is expected to win in future elections.

The Haley campaign is still going strong because of the support from wealthy donors. She keeps getting money even though it’s hard for her.

In January, Ms. Haley raised $16. 5 million by herself, according to campaign officials. That was her highest amount for one month yet, and a lot more than Mr.