South Korea conducts narcotics raids at US military camp

South Korean police are looking into the case of 17 American soldiers and five others who are suspected of smuggling or using fake marijuana through military mail.

This means that there were raids in at least two US army bases in May, including Camp Humphreys, which is the biggest base outside of the US.

A person from the Philippines and someone from South Korea were taken into custody while lawyers are studying the evidence for all 22 people involved.

A suggestion from a branch of the US Army led to a four-month investigation by Korean authorities.

According to Cha Min-seok, a senior detective in South Korea, US media reported that it was one of the biggest incidents in recent years involving American soldiers.

South Korean police and the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division worked together to search the homes of 22 suspects. During these raids, they discovered 77g (2. 7oz) of synthetic cannabis, over 4kg of “mixed liquids” used for vaping, and a total of $12,850 (£10,440) in cash.

They are said to have brought synthetic marijuana (also called K2 and Spice) into the country using the US military’s postal service.

Seven people, which includes five soldiers, are believed to have taken part in selling drugs. Out of the total number, 12 were drug users and three acted as mediators. The police told the BBC that the husband or wife of a soldier and the person engaged to another soldier are also part of this.

The police said that there are 17 soldiers right now at Camp Humphreys, which is about 48km (30 miles) south of Seoul. There are also some soldiers at Camp Casey, an army outpost about 40km north of Seoul.

They supposedly shared the drugs at the locations and talked through Snapchat.

The United States Forces in Korea said on Wednesday that they know about the investigation. There are no soldiers being held or confined right now, according to a statement.

Synthetic marijuana is created to imitate THC, the primary compound in marijuana that causes mind-altering effects.

Although it has similar effects to cannabis, it is usually stronger and can cause harmful health issues like sudden episodes of mental illness, extreme paranoia, and intense restlessness.

The police said it’s hard to find because people often use it in liquid form with legal e-cigarette devices.

In South Korea, people who are found guilty of selling marijuana can be sentenced to prison for a minimum of five years and possibly for the rest of their lives. Having drugs can lead to getting a punishment of up to five years in jail or having to pay around 50 million won ($37,200; £30,300).