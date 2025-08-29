South Korea has approved a nationwide ban on mobile phones in school classrooms, joining other nations in efforts to reduce social media use among minors.

Officials announced Thursday, August 28 that the bill, passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday, will take effect in March next year. The law prohibits smartphones and other smart devices in classrooms, except when used for educational purposes or as assistive tools for students with disabilities or special learning needs.

The Education Ministry stated that the measure aims to protect students’ right to learn and support teachers in maintaining focus during lessons.

Lawmakers highlighted that the issue had been contentious for years due to concerns over human rights. However, the National Human Rights Commission recently concluded that restrictions are justified given smartphones’ negative effects on learning and emotional well-being.

Despite this, the legislation has drawn criticism from groups like the left-wing Jinbo Party, which argues that the law infringes on students’ digital rights and limits their ability to develop responsible online habits.

The move places South Korea alongside countries such as Australia and the Netherlands, which have also tightened rules on mobile phone use in schools.