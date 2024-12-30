South Korea Inspects Boeing 737-800 Fleet After Jeju Air Crash

The South Korean government has launched a comprehensive inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the nation’s airlines following the devastating Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday that claimed 179 lives.

South Korean investigators will be joined by U.S. air safety officials and representatives from Boeing to probe the country’s worst aviation disaster in decades.

The crash occurred after the aircraft carrying 181 people veered off the runway during landing and collided with a concrete fence, bursting into flames as a result, Yonhap News Agency reported.

According to the BBC, just two crew members survived the crash and were taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Initial reports suggested the crash may have been caused by a bird strike, but the South Korean government has launched an investigation into the real cause of the crash.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who assumed office just days ago, visited the site and pledged full government support for victims’ families and a thorough investigation.

Choi who stepped in after the impeachment of his predecessor, announced urgent safety inspections across the country’s aviation systems to prevent future tragedies.

“Our government is making every effort to identify victims and support bereaved families,” Choi said, emphasizing a commitment to uncovering the cause of the crash.

While officials are investigating the cause of the crash, the airline has insisted the crash was not was not due to “any maintenance issues”,

The head of Jeju Air’s management team, Song Kyung-hoon, on Sunday, said “there are areas we have to investigate further by determining the exact cause of the crash,” Yonhap news agency reported.

Kyung-hoon explained that they leave “no stone unturned” regarding their maintenance checks ahead of take-offs, adding that the company’s insurance plan should be able to support the victims and their families.

South Korea, which has a strong aviation safety record, has recovered both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage.

Joo Seong-hwan a senior government official disclosed to local media that 146 victims have been identified through DNA and fingerprint analysis.

Grieving families have set up camp in temporary shelters at Muan International Airport, as the country begins a seven-day national mourning period.

The tragedy has shaken South Korea’s aviation sector, prompting widespread calls for improved safety measures as investigators work to uncover the root cause of the disaster.