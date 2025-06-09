South Korea’s newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has made a statement claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be blamed for any move made by President Putin.

According to him, President Zelensky provoked Russia and “does not understand politics or diplomacy.

His statement highlights a controversial comment he made during the South Korea presidential campaign, where he suggested Zelensky’s push for NATO membership provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lee faced significant backlash for these remarks at the time, including online criticism and accusations of victim-blaming, leading him to apologize.

The issue Surrounding Ukraine and Russia has become a matter of concern not only to the two citizens but the rest of the world.

The two countries continues to battle it out for years now and came close to a ceasefire agreement just months ago.

That agreement however failed to materialize and Ukraine recently hit five Russia Airbases l, destroying many Russia warplanes.