South Korea summons Iran envoy over ship attack

South Korea summoned Iran’s ambassador on Wednesday to protest an attack on a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after investigators found the ship was likely hit by Iranian-developed anti-ship missiles, Yonhap reported.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo said technical analysis showed two unidentified airborne objects that struck the HMM Namu on May 4 were likely Noor-series anti-ship missiles developed by Iran.

The first warhead failed to detonate, while the second exploded on impact, according to the government probe. Park said the missiles are used by Iran’s navy, the Revolutionary Guards and pro-Iran groups.

“Multiple pieces of evidence point toward Iran,” Park said, while adding that Seoul could not confirm the launch site, the exact perpetrator or whether the attack was intentional.