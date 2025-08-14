South Korea’s former first lady Begins Jail Term in Solitary with Mattress

South Korea’s former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, began her first day in jail today at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center, a modern facility on the western edge of the capital. She faces allegations of bribery, stock fraud, and influence peddling, with a court approving her arrest late Tuesday over concerns she might tamper with evidence.

Kim’s cell, similar to that of her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, includes a floor mattress, a small table for meals and writing, and access to a shared shower room. A source familiar with the matter said Kim will receive minor adjustments to her routine due to her high-profile status, including staggered outdoor exercise time to avoid other inmates.

Kim’s lawyers have rejected the accusations, dismissing claims about gifts allegedly received for favours as baseless. Last week, Kim apologised publicly, describing herself as “a nobody” during questioning.

Unlike Kim, Yoon, who has been detained for about 100 days at the Seoul Detention Center south of the capital, faces charges of insurrection over a failed martial law attempt, which he denies.

The couple’s legal troubles mark a dramatic fall for the once-prominent pair, as prosecutors deepen their investigation.