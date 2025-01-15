SOUTH KOREA’S YOON BECOMES FIRST SITTING PRESIDENT TO BE ARRESTED

S KOREA’S YOON BECOMES FIRST SITTING PRESIDENT TO BE ARRESTED



SOUTH Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol has become the country’s first sitting president to be arrested, ending a weeks-long standoff between investigators and his personal security.





Yoon, whose failed attempt to impose martial law plunged the country into turmoil and saw him impeached by parliament, is being investigated on charges of insurrection.



He is, however, still technically the president as a constitutional court has to decide whether his impeachment is valid.





Investigators used ladders and wirecutters in the freezing cold to get to Yoon, whose Presidential Security Service (PSS) personnel had erected barricades in a bid to thwart his arrest.



The 64-year-old leader said he agreed to appear before the Corruption Investigation Office for high ranking officials (CIO) to avoid bloodshed.





In a three-minute video message, Yoon said he would comply with the investigation against him even though he was against it.



He has consistently maintained that the warrant for his arrest is not legally valid.





Yoon said he witnessed how authorities “invaded” his home’s security perimeter with fire equipment.



“I decided to appear before the CIO, even though it is an illegal investigation, in order to prevent any unsavoury bloodshed,” he said.





More than 1,000 officers were part of Wednesday’s dawn operation, which marked the second time officers had tried to arrest him.



The CIO which is investigating Yoon, previously attempted to arrest him on 3 January.





They had obtained the warrant after he ignored multiple summonses to appear for questioning.



Yoon’s People Power Party decried his arrest as “illegal”, with floor leader Kweon Seong-dong describing Wednesday’s events as “regretful”.





On the other hand, the floor leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Park Chan-dae, said Yoon’s arrest showed that “justice in South Korea is alive”.



This arrest “is the first step toward restoring constitutional order, democracy and the rule of law,” he said during a party meeting.





The country is currently being led by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as acting president. He was thrust into power after the first acting president, Han Duck-soo, was also impeached by opposition majority parliament.



