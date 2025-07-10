South Sudan confirms custody of 8 men deported by U.S. following Supreme Court ruling

The government of South Sudan has acknowledged the arrival of eight men deported from the United States, confirming they are now in state custody and undergoing official procedures.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Apuk Ayuel told reporters on Tuesday that the group landed at Juba International Airport on Saturday after being removed by U.S. authorities through “standard deportation procedures undertaken.”

“They are under the care of the relevant authorities who are screening them and ensuring their safety and well-being,” Ayuel stated, though she did not disclose their exact location or the conditions of their detention, according to AP’s report.

The deportation followed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that authorized the transfer of several foreign nationals, including individuals from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Vietnam and South Sudan, who had been convicted of violent crimes in the United States. Prior to their transfer, the men were held for weeks at a U.S. military base in Djibouti.

While U.S. officials have framed the deportations as a matter of legal protocol, the development has triggered alarm in South Sudan, where civic leaders have raised questions about the implications for national safety and capacity.

“South Sudan is not a dumping ground for criminals,” warned Edmund Yakani, a well-known civil society advocate, voicing a growing concern among the public about the burden these deportations could place on an already fragile system.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has faced persistent challenges in delivering essential services to its population. Years of civil war have left the nation deeply dependent on foreign aid, which has recently declined, particularly following major reductions in U.S. assistance.

Economic conditions have further deteriorated amid falling oil revenues, worsened by conflict in neighboring Sudan that has disrupted crude exports through Port Sudan.