SOUTHERN AFRICAN BISHOPS DEFEND POPE LEO XIV AMID TRUMP CRITICISM



Sandra Kunda



The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) has expressed deep concern over remarks made by Donald Trump against Pope Leo XIV, describing the allegations as deceptive and troubling





In a statement issued by SACBC President Stephen Cardinal Brislin, the Bishops reaffirmed their solidarity with the Holy Father, praising his unwavering stance on peace and justice.





The Bishops noted that Pope Leo XIV has consistently spoken out against global conflicts, guided by Gospel values that call for peace and reconciliation.





They emphasized that the Pope has strongly rejected claims that war can ever be justified as the will of God, insisting instead that God is a source of life, not destruction.





Reaffirming their communion with the Holy Father, the Bishops highlighted his advocacy for migrants, victims of war, and the marginalized, while warning against the dangers of power and materialism.





They further called on perpetrators of violence to reflect on the suffering caused by war, urging a change of heart and a commitment to peace.





The Bishops have since pledged continued support for Pope Leo XIV as he “speaks truth to power” on global issues.



©ZCCB