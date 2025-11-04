SOUTHERN CHIEFS PROPOSE ABOLISHING BY-ELECTIONS AND INTRODUCING TWO-TERM LIMIT





By Kwalombota Mwanangombe



Chiefs from Southern Province have proposed for the abolishment of by-elections to preserve national resources.





Making the submission to the Technical Committee on the Constitution Review, Southern Province House of Chiefs Chairperson, Chief Nalubamba, said in the event an elected official dies or vacates office, a replacement should be appointed from within the same political party.





Chief Nalubamba has also recommended that Members of Parliament, Mayors and Councilors should be limited to serving two terms in office under the Zambian Constitution.





He notes introducing a two-term limit will create space for more citizens to aspire for public office and encourage leadership renewal.



The Traditional Leader has also proposed that the period for hearing presidential election petitions be extended to 21 days.





He states that the current 14-day timeframe is insufficient, especially when petitioners must gather evidence from across the country.



-Prime Tv