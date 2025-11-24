 BRIEFING | Southern Province Exceeds Voter Registration Target, Triggering Political Debate





Southern Province has become the first region to surpass its voter registration target in the ongoing mass registration exercise, recording more than 420,000 newly registered voters following the 15 day extension announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





Provincial Minister Credo Nanjuwa confirmed the figures during a meeting with the National Council of Student Unions in Livingstone, describing the turnout as “a strong expression of civic responsibility.”





He said the province had “gone beyond expectations” and called the high participation “a sign of democratic maturity across districts.”





National Council of Student Unions Chairperson Michelo Chizombe welcomed the surge, particularly the strong presence of young registrants.





“We are encouraged by the enthusiasm of young people. They are not sitting on the sidelines. They want to shape the future of this country,” he said, urging universities, colleges and skills centres to continue mobilising first time voters.





But the political reaction online has been swift. Opposition supporters have accused authorities of “paying disproportionate attention” to Southern Province because it is considered the ruling UPND’s traditional stronghold.





Some netizens argued that the registration surge reflects “a system designed to consolidate safe zones,” while urban districts with competitive political dynamics “struggle with logistics, slow queues and limited equipment.”





UPND supporters have rejected that claim, saying the extension of the registration period was uniform nationwide and that the turnout in Southern Province reflects local mobilisation efforts rather than administrative bias.





ECZ has not released provincial comparative data, but officials say final numbers will be published once the exercise closes.





The sharp reactions underlines the political sensitivity surrounding the voter roll as Zambia approaches the 2026 elections.





Turnout patterns have long been interpreted through partisan lenses, especially in strongholds where registration spikes can significantly alter national electoral arithmetic.





While the ruling party views the numbers as a sign of civic engagement, the opposition insists the distribution of registration resources remains uneven and requires external scrutiny.





Civil society groups have urged ECZ to publish district by district statistics to reduce speculation and build trust in the process.





For now, Southern Province stands out as the first region to cross its target, setting the tone for what analysts say will be one of the most closely examined voter registration cycles in years.



