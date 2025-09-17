SP CONDEMNS HICHILEMA’S FAILURE TO FIGHT CORRUPTION



Lusaka… Wednesday September 17, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has condemned President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, accusing it of failing to tackle rampant corruption in key government ministries, particularly Health and Agriculture





In a statement issued by the party’s National Youth Secretary, Stanley Muba’sa, the Socialist Party expressed deep concern over “systemic corruption” under the UPND government.





The party cited the recent scandal involving the theft of US-donated medicines as a glaring example of government failure.





According to the statement, the looting of essential drugs from the Ministry of Health has undermined Zambia’s progress toward Sustainable Development Goal Number 3, which aims to ensure good health and well-being for all by 2030.





Mr. Muba’sa stressed that a nation struggling with sickness cannot achieve meaningful development.



The Socialist Party further demanded that President Hichilema declare a state of national emergency in order to empower security agencies to fully investigate and arrest “big thieves” operating in ministries, departments, and even State House.





The controversy follows the United States government’s decision to cut $50 million in annual medical aid to Zambia after investigations revealed that 95% of pharmacies selling US-donated medicines were dealing in stolen stock.





Nearly half of the pharmacies visited were found to be selling stolen goods.



The Socialist Party argued that this scandal would have severe consequences for poor Zambians, many of whom rely on these medicines to treat life-threatening diseases such as HIV and malaria.





The party also pointed to a forensic audit of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), which exposed instances of corruption in procurement processes.





The audit revealed that a K16.1 million contract had been awarded to Mukushi Business Ventures without competitive bidding, with prices allegedly inflated by as much as 1,600% above government estimates.





Mr. Muba’sa accused President Hichilema of failing to dismiss or discipline cabinet ministers and senior officials implicated in corruption, saying this lack of accountability had entrenched a culture of impunity.





“The theft of donated medicines has already resulted in shortages of essential drugs,” the Socialist Party said, adding that the US aid cut would further worsen the healthcare crisis.





The party issued several demands, including the immediate publication of the full ZAMMSA forensic audit report, the prosecution of corrupt officials, and the strengthening of anti-corruption.





It argued that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) must operate independently and not be “an attack dog unleashed on critics.”





Meanwhile, the Socialist Party urged President Hichilema to prioritize the fight against corruption, warning that the health and well-being of Zambia’s poorest citizens depended on decisive government action.