SP DESCRIBES HICHILEMA’S ADDRESS TO PARLIAMENT AS RHETORIC



…..says it was disjointed with what is happening on the ground





MPULUNGU… Saturday September 13, 2025



The opposition Socialist Party (SP) has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s speech to Parliament yesterday as “rhetoric” and lacked realism.





SP Chief Presidential Advisor Brian Hapunda says the Head of State did not inspire confidence and hope for Zambians.



Mr. Hapunda claimed that the speech was full of self praise when what is obtaining on the ground is a different situation.





“As Socialist Party we want to describe the President’s address to Parliament as as nothing new and full of rhetorics. The President’s speech is disjointed with what is on the ground, it lacked reality, it’s not matching. The President’s lacked realism and lacked hope. It failed to give the people of Zambia hope as they know what they are going through today,” he told journalists in Mpulungu.





“We saw the President continue in his usual style of self praise that his government is delivering, that his government has stabilized the kwacha. This is not what is obtaining on the ground. It shows a disconnect with what is happening on the ground.”





Mr Hapunda stated that while the Head of State was boasting about stabilizing the kwacha, what is on the ground is a different situation.





“While the President is boasting that inflation has gone down, while he is boasting that his government has stabilized the kwacha, and that the economy is doing well, the picture on the ground shows a clearly different picture. Unemployment has continued to go up, load-shedding has continued to chock businesses and many businesses have actually closed because of load-shedding,” he added.





“We had hoped that he was going to give a clear solution to load-shedding and unemployment levels but nothing happened.”