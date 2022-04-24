SP, DP STILL IN

KINDERGARTEN

…winning in politics you need structures

not newspaper headlines – Mweetwa

By Ben Mbangu in Choma

UPND party spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the Socialist Party and Democratic Party are still kindergarten political parties who cannot form government in 2026.



Addressing the media in Choma on Thursday, Mweetwa said President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has not departed from its campaign promises.



“Just because they performed better in by-elections they should know that they are not yet there. They are still in kindergarten, nursery level. No political party without councillors and MPs can win a general election,” he argued.



Mweetwa, who is also Southern Province minister, said the DP led by Harry Kalaba and Socialist Party led by Dr Fred M’membe still had a huge battle ahead of them to win elections until their political parties start having councillors and MPs.



“Who gives them the audacity to think that they can win a general election just because they have performed well in a by-election? Winning in politics you need countrywide structures not newspaper headlines. We encourage them not to be over ambitious because they still have a long way,” he said amidst cheers from cadres who attended the briefing.



Mweetwa castigated those abusing freedom of expression by insulting President Hakainde Hichilema that it was unacceptable.

“If you hear someone insulting this government just know that he belongs to the previous regime and is nursing a hangover of political defeat. The second group are those who lived on handouts and now that us we are not paying them they make noise,” he said. “The third group is of those who lived on contracts supplying to government and now that this government has changed the system they are complaining.”



Mweetwa said those that have been celebrating the anguish Zambians are going through must know that the government is equal to the task.

“Those doomsayers who have been celebrating the anguish that Zambians are going through due to the high cost of living brought about the war in Ukraine must know that we have a message for them. UPND has not failed. We are ready and President Hichilema is walking the talk,” he said.



Mweetwa said no right thinking Zambian can wish to go back to the previous state of the PF.

“We thank those who have been criticising us from inception but however, we are wondering how they can judge a government in seven months. UPND has not failed. The President has not departed from his electoral promises. He is walking the talk,” he said.

Mweetwa said the new dawn government was way ahead in terms of delivering.



“The list of successes is endless in seven months of UPND in power. If you want to judge us in the seven months we have been in power, then compare the seven months of PF or any other past government also and not the 10 years. Take seven months of each party then judge UPND. Our commitment to delivering has been validated by the recent by-elections,” he said.

Mweetwa said the UPND had trust in Zambians that they can never give back power to PF.

“People of Zambia want Bally to continue leading.



Stop disturbing Bally, he wants to work. Once you were in government you cannot come back at least history of this country has no such record,” he told the PF. “Those saying that they want to rebrand, from what? They are still the same regime where corruption was order of the day – dishing and distributing money.”



Mweetwa claimed that ordinary Zambians were happy with the manner the new dawn was governing.

“In terms of development we are back again and we have also regained credibility on the international community. UPND is aware of challenges people are facing but we are in the process of rebuilding. The restoration of the rule of law signifies that we are heading in a positive direction. By-elections nowadays are done in peaceful environment. No cadres are stealing money from markets and bus stations. This is the Zambia we wanted,” said Mweetwa.