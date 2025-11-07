SP Official Bartholomew Kalambalala resigns from Socialist Party due to Fred M’membe’s dictatorship

Bartholomew Kalambalala

Member of the Central Committee &

Vice Chairperson for Elections

(National Management Council Member)





November 7th, 2025



To:



The General Secretary

Socialist Party

Lusaka, Zambia



Subject: Resignation from the Socialist Party

Dear General Secretary,





I hereby tender my resignation from the Socialist Party, and consequently from my positions as Member of the Central Committee, Vice Chairperson for Elections, and Member of the National Management Council, with immediate effect.





This decision comes after deep reflection on the state of internal discipline and governance within the Party. I have observed that established disciplinary procedures are not being consistently upheld, and that critical decisions are increasingly made at the discretion of a few rather than through collective consultation. Guided by my principles, I feel compelled to pursue new avenues of service where inclusivity and accountability remain central.





I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Party leadership and membership for the trust, cooperation, and camaraderie extended to me during my tenure. I remain hopeful that the Socialist Party will continue to advance its founding ideals and contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s democratic development.





Yours faithfully,



Bartholomew Kalambalala,

Former Member of the Central Committee & Vice Chairperson for Elections.