SP OFFICIAL  KELVIN KAUNDA ENDORSES BRIAN MUNDUBILE

PRESS STATEMENT BY MR. KELVIN KAUNDA ON THE NEED FOR UNITY OF PURPOSE AMONG OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES





Fellow citizens,



At this critical juncture in our nation’s political life, I wish to make an earnest call for unity of purpose among all opposition political parties in Zambia. The challenges our country faces today ranging from economic hardship and governance deficiencies demand not division, but collaboration anchored on shared national values and the collective pursuit of a better Zambia for all.





Our democracy thrives when there exists a strong, credible, and issue-based opposition. It is, therefore, imperative that opposition leaders rise above narrow interests and personal ambitions to build a United Front capable of offering Zambians a viable and trustworthy alternative in the 2026 general elections.





In this regard, I have followed with keen interest the ongoing developments in my former party, the Patriotic Front (PF). After broad consultation and observation of the political dynamics at play, it is my considered view that Hon. Brian Mundubile stands out as the most suitable leader to steer the PF through its current challenges and into a position of renewed strength, unity, and relevance.





Hon. Mundubile has consistently demonstrated maturity, composure, and an understanding of the broader national interest beyond partisan lines. His inclusive leadership style and capacity to engage across political divides make him well placed to consolidate the PF and, by extension, strengthen the wider opposition movement.





A strong PF is not only necessary but indispensable to the creation of a strong and effective opposition alliance–an opposition capable of holding government accountable, safeguarding democracy, and providing hope to millions of Zambians yearning for genuine change.





Let us, therefore, put Zambia first. Let us embrace dialogue, cooperation, and the spirit of unity as we look ahead to the 13th August 2026 general elections. Our country’s progress depends on it.



Issued by:

Mr. Kelvin Kaunda