SP QUESTIONS ECZ OVER TIGHT BY-ELECTION TIMETABLE



….ECZ is tilting Electoral Process to benefit the ruling party, says Dr Musumali





Lusaka… Monday September 15, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of manipulating the electoral process to favour the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in the upcoming ward by-elections.





This follows ECZ’s announcement on Friday that nominations for the Nakato Ward by-election in Mongu District and the Chisankane Ward by-election in Kafue District will take place tomorrow, September 16, with voting set for October 2.





Socialist Party General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali, said the timeframe is unreasonable and disadvantages opposition parties.





“There is only one working day, Monday, September 15, to organise the candidates and the required clearances. Unless a political party had prior knowledge of this announcement, it is almost impossible to be ready for the Tuesday nominations,” Dr. Musumali said.





He argued that because the two seats were previously held by the UPND, the ruling party could have been tipped off in advance.





“It would not be wrong to conclude that they were in communication with the Electoral Commission of Zambia and are ready for these nominations and elections,” he charged.





Dr. Musumali further criticised the campaign period of just two weeks, describing it as a violation of fair play.





“This is certainly not the way to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. It is unacceptable electoral process manipulation intended to advantage the UPND and disadvantage the opposition,” he said.





The Socialist Party leader added that the ECZ leadership is eroding public trust by aligning itself too closely with the government.





“The leadership of the Electoral Commission of Zambia should carry out its work with sufficient honour and integrity to win public confidence and respect,” Dr. Musumali said.