SP RAISES CONCERN OVER ELECTORAL MALPRACTICES IN MFUWE BY-ELECTION





Mfuwe… Friday August 1, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has expressed deep concern over violations of the campaign timetable and electoral misconduct by the ruling UPND in the lead-up to the Mfuwe by-election





In a statement issued by Mr. Maximo Mutambo, the party’s Deputy General Secretary for Administration, the Socialist Party alleged that the UPND had been conducting campaign activities in disregard of the official timetable set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





Mr. Mutambo stated that the party had grown frustrated with the ECZ’s Conflict Management Committee, accusing it of inaction despite multiple complaints.



He further stated that law enforcement agencies were failing to curb acts of criminality associated with the by-election.





“The by-election in Mfuwe is not being conducted in a free and fair environment,” Mr. Mutambo stated.



The Socialist Party also condemned an attack on its members in Mununga, where a party vehicle was allegedly stoned.





Mr. Mutambo urged the ECZ to investigate allegations of vote buying and the unlawful collection of voter cards, involving some government ministers in Muchelenje Ward, specifically Supuni Village.





He indicated that more than 15 party supporters could testify to these incidents.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mutambo called for a level playing field and stressed the importance of all political players adhering to electoral laws to guarantee free and fair elections.