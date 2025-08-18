SP UNVEILS INCLUSIVE ENERGY PLAN



Lusaka… Sunday August 17, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has announced a new energy plan aimed at transforming Zambia’s energy sector through collective ownership and sustainable development.





Party President Dr. Fred M’membe said the key principle behind the initiative was the empowerment of collective local companies in order to create an inclusive energy programme..





He explained that the overall goal was to provide affordable, environmentally friendly, and sustainable energy services designed to drive both social and economic development.





According to Dr. M’membe, the party intended to achieve this through several measures.



He revealed that ZESCO would establish a renewable energy division to make optimal use of solar, wind, thermal and biomass resources.





He further stated that the party would support the creation of publicly owned and locally accountable energy companies and co-operatives to rival ZESCO and private suppliers, with at least one company operating in each region.





Dr. M’membe also disclosed that the party planned to expand Zambia’s petroleum energy sources, emphasising that all domestic needs would be processed within the country.





In addition, he mentioned that a research institute would be set up to focus on people-centred energy security while developing a 50-year energy infrastructure plan.





He stressed that the Socialist Party’s approach to energy was designed not only to enhance national capacity but also to ensure that communities benefitted directly from locally controlled and sustainable energy initiatives.