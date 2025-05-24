SP VOWS TO RESIST ‘DESPERATE’ ATTACKS



…we know they are being executed on behalf of the UPND by individuals who belong to the opposition, says Muba’sa





Lusaka… Saturday May 24, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has strongly condemned a series of “well-orchestrated attacks” aimed at discrediting and disrupting the growing unity among opposition political forces in Zambia.





In a statement by the party’s National Youth Secretary, Mr. Stanley Muba’sa, the attacks were attributed to the ruling UPND, although he declared they were being executed on behalf of the UPND by individuals who belong to the opposition.





Mr. Muba’sa said the party viewed these actions as desperate and demeaning attempts to sow division and confusion among opposition ranks.



He emphasized that the Zambian people were capable of distinguishing between “hired assassins” and genuine opposition leaders.





According to him, the Socialist Party remained committed and disciplined in its efforts to work with other political actors toward removing the UPND from power in the upcoming general elections.



Mr. Muba’sa stated that the party’s National Congress had already responded to public calls for opposition unity as early as September last year.





The Congress had directed the party leadership to explore collaborative strategies with political parties, independent leaders, religious bodies, traditional authorities, and civil society in an effort to build “a just, fair, and humane Zambia.”





He said the Socialist Party was currently cooperating with others to establish a strong united opposition front and a broader progressive movement.



Mr. Muba’sa also stated that citizens were disillusioned by the UPND government, which he condemned for poor economic management and bad governance.





Specific issues raised included the shrinking of democratic space, politicization of the judiciary, misuse of the Public Order Act, and intimidation of the Catholic Church.



He further argued that the hardships Zambians faced—such as a rising cost of living and poverty—were a direct result of the current administration’s failed policies.





The Socialist Party, he said, sought to address these issues through collective action and respect among opposition leaders, guided by the party’s values of equity, honesty, humility, and solidarity.



In addressing recent criticisms and attacks, Mr. Muba’sa questioned the motive behind the “malice and slander,” suggesting that the ruling party feared the potential of a united opposition.





He warned that efforts to derail the emerging coalition would not succeed, asserting that the Socialist Party remained resolute and ready for any counter-efforts.





“Our mission is noble, our resolve is very strong,” Mr. Muba’sa stated. “We are revolutionaries, and we know that every revolutionary initiative will face a counter-revolutionary response. We are ready.”





The Socialist Party reiterated its commitment to continue working with others in the opposition and civil society to bring about change and restore hope to the people of Zambia.