SP YOUTHS URGES YOUNG PEOPLE TO UNITE BEHIND OPPOSITION AHEAD OF 2026



Lusaka… Sunday April 27, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) Youth League has called on Zambian youths, students, workers and citizens at large to rally behind the growing calls for unity among opposition forces ahead of the 2026 general elections.



In a statement issued by Dr. Joseph Musonda, Chairperson for Information and Publicity, the Youth League declared its full support for the joint efforts of Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe and other progressive opposition leaders, who have all emphasized the urgent need for unity, discipline and solidarity in the face of “reckless misrule” by the UPND administration.



“As the youth of this country, we must fully and unapologetically declare that we are ready to stand at the frontlines of this struggle,” Dr. Musonda said.



Quoting a Bemba proverb shared by former President Edgar Lungu — “Iimiti iipalamene taibula kukwesana” — Dr. Musonda stressed that while differences may exist among opposition players, unity remains paramount.



He warned that Zambia’s worsening poverty, unemployment and inequality are no accident, but a result of what he termed President Hakainde Hichilema’s “anti-poor regime” and “betrayal” of the Zambian people’s hopes.



“We must say: Enough!” Dr. Musonda declared, adding that young people must organize themselves across communities, schools, churches and workplaces to build momentum toward “a new government that will serve all Zambians in 2026 and beyond.”



He further pledged the Socialist Party Youth League’s commitment to fostering solidarity, rejecting all forms of tribalism, factionalism and selfish politics that could derail opposition efforts.



Dr. Musonda echoed sentiments from Dr. M’membe and Mr. Lungu, who have both cautioned against fragmentation within opposition ranks, warning that division only serves to entrench tyranny.



“Our call is for all of us to rally behind the united opposition, to campaign, to vote and to protect every vote until victory is ours,” Dr. Musonda said.



“We, the youth, are the heartbeat of this movement. Our energy is unstoppable. Our dreams are legitimate. And our time is now.”