SP YOUTHS URGES ZAMBIAN WOMEN TO STAND UP FOR CHANGE



….the fight for a better Zambia requires the active participation of its women says Mpongo



Lusaka… Saturday March 8, 2025



As Zambia joins the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, the Socialist Party (SP) youths have called on Zambian women to stand up for genuine change.





In a statement, Nancy Busiku Mpongo of the party’s Youth League, urged the women to take an active role in addressing the country’s social and economic challenges.



Ms Mpongo stated that the majority of Zambians have long suffered from poverty, hunger, and unemployment, along with a lack of government support for agriculture, expensive social services, and restrictions on civil and political rights.





She further noted that the situation had worsened, citing rising food prices, prolonged power outages, inadequate water and sanitation services, and unaffordable healthcare—challenges that have been exacerbated by the economic downturn and the declining value of the Kwacha.





Additionally, Mpongo highlighted concerns over corruption, pointing to multiple scandals involving high-ranking officials.



She expressed frustration that, while the wealthiest in Zambia continued to amass riches, the majority of citizens, particularly the poor, were struggling more than ever.





The statement emphasized that women, especially those in the working class, farming communities, and unemployed sectors, were bearing the heaviest burden of the country’s difficulties.





Ms Mpongo questioned who was responsible for stretching meager household incomes, fetching water, ensuring children’s education, and caring for the sick—stating that it was primarily women who took on these responsibilities.



On the occasion of Women’s Day, she called for greater recognition of the hard work and sacrifices made by Zambian women.



She has urged society to acknowledge the additional burden women carry and to work towards reducing their struggles.





“The fight for a better Zambia requires the active participation of its women,” Ms Mpongo emphasized.