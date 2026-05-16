SpaceX Reportedly Picks Nasdaq for Potential Blockbuster IPO



SpaceX has chosen Nasdaq as the listing venue for its initial public offering and aims to price shares as early as June 11, with trading to begin June 12 under the ticker SPCX, according to people familiar with the matter.





The move positions the company for what could rank among the largest U.S. IPOs on record.

Reports point to a possible valuation near $1.75 trillion and fundraising of up to $75 billion, driven by growth in Starlink satellite services and launch operations.





SpaceX has not issued an official statement. The timeline remains subject to regulatory filings, market conditions, and final approvals.

If completed on this schedule, the offering would mark a significant step for the privately held rocket and satellite firm.