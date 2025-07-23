SpaceX Warns Investors Elon Musk Could Return to US Politics





By: Bloomberg



There’s a new warning tucked into the tender offer for Elon Musk’s SpaceX: The billionaire may not be done with politics just yet.



Musk previously served as senior adviser to President Donald Trump “in connection with the Department of Government Efficiency and may in the future serve in similar roles and devote significant time and energy to such roles,” according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg and people familiar with the content who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.