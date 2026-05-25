Spain includes injured Barca star Lamine Yamal in World Cup squad

Injured Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been included in Spain’s squad for the World Cup, which notably contains no players from Real Madrid for the first time in the nation’s history.

The 18-year-old missed the final month of the season after tearing his left hamstring while playing for Barcelona on 22 April.

Real defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal were left out.

“I don’t look at one club or another. I don’t have that local bias a fan might have. For me, it’s more global,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

“The only thing I want is for these footballers to feel proud of representing the national team.”

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has been struggling with a hamstring problem, also features in the 26-man squad.

“We’re very relaxed. Barring any setbacks, we’ll have everyone available from the very first match,” said De la Fuente.

The World Cup will kick off from 11 June to 19 July.

Spain plays debutants Cape Verde on 15 June, Saudi Arabia on 21 June, and Uruguay on 26 June in Group H.

Spain World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).