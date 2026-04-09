Spain Moves to Reopen Tehran Embassy Diplomatic Push Follows Ceasefire





Spain is preparing to reopen its embassy in Tehran, with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares instructing Ambassador Antonio Sánchez-Benedito to immediately return to his post.





The decision comes after a reported 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran, signaling easing tensions and a shift toward diplomatic engagement. Spain had previously closed the embassy on March 7 due to security concerns during heightened military activity





The move reflects Madrid’s continued emphasis on diplomacy and international law, as it seeks to support de-escalation efforts and a broader path toward stability in the region.