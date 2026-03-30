Breaking News : Spain Shuts Airspace to U.S. Warplanes in Iran Conflict, Escalating Rift Within NATO





In a significant escalation of tensions within Western alliances, Spain has officially closed its airspace to U.S. military aircraft involved in ongoing operations against Iran. The decision was confirmed on Monday by Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles.





This move marks a major step beyond Spain’s earlier refusal to allow the United States access to jointly operated military bases on Spanish territory, including key installations used for transatlantic operations. By extending restrictions to its airspace, Madrid has effectively limited U.S. operational flexibility across southwestern Europe.





Spanish officials have framed the decision as part of a broader stance against the conflict, signaling clear political opposition to ongoing military actions targeting Iran. The closure forces U.S. aircraft involved in these operations to reroute, potentially increasing logistical strain and operational complexity.





The development highlights growing divisions among Western allies over the Iran conflict, with Spain taking one of the most assertive positions in Europe so far. The move could have wider implications for NATO coordination and future military cooperation if tensions continue to deepen.



Source: Reuters, The Washington Post