Spanish Far-Left Politician Calls US and Israel ‘Terrorist States,’ Demands Immediate NATO Exit After Iran Strikes





In the wake of US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, Spanish radical left-wing figure Ione Belarra launched a fierce condemnation of American foreign policy, declaring the United States and Israel to be outright “terrorist states” and the single greatest threat to humanity.





Belarra, a former Social Rights Minister and key voice in the hard-left Podemos current (now aligned with Sumar), made the remarks as reports circulated of US forces utilizing Spanish bases such as Rota to support operations in the region.





Her full quoted statement:



“The US and Israel are terrorist states sowing terror both within and beyond their borders.

They are the greatest threat to humanity.

Spain must leave NATO now — break the criminal alliance that makes us accomplices in the worst crimes against humanity.”





The outburst continues a pattern of sharply anti-American rhetoric from Spain’s far-left wing, which has already pressed for the closure of major US military facilities (Rota and Morón), an end to arms shipments to Israel, and complete Spanish non-involvement in what they term “illegal” military actions. Similar calls have come from allies such as MEP Irene Montero, who has accused Washington of dragging European allies into “Trump’s wars” and insisted Spanish taxpayers should not finance endless overseas conflicts.





Although Spain’s Socialist-led government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has openly criticized the strikes as lacking UN authorization and breaching international law—placing Madrid among Europe’s more vocal opponents of US policy—the demand to abandon NATO altogether remains a fringe position that would severely damage transatlantic security cooperation.





Critics argue Belarra’s language is dangerously irresponsible. By equating America’s defensive posture with terrorism while downplaying Iran’s support for proxy militias, ballistic missile programs, and designated terrorist organizations, she risks undermining the very alliance that has guaranteed European security for decades. At a moment of heightened global instability, such rhetoric threatens to fracture Western unity and hand strategic advantages to adversaries who welcome every sign of division among allies.





This is not principled leadership; it is reckless grandstanding that emboldens aggressors when Western resolve is needed most.