Spanish model who ‘bit off her boyfriend’s tongue when he broke up with her is arrested after going on the run in Thailand

A Spanish model who bit off her boyfriend’s tongue after he ended their relationship has been arrested after going on the run.

Adaia Lopez vanished after her horror attack on her boyfriend in June 2016 and jetted to Thailand.

The 26-year-old beauty was caught on Thursday night, June 27, after being tracked down to a squat in the Costa Brava resort of Sant Antoni de Calonge north of Barcelona.

According to Mail Online, Police nabbed her after an anonymous tip-off.

Lopez, who left her victim with speech and taste problems, is set to be hauled to prison after appearing before a judge so she can begin a six-year jail sentence for her violent revenge assault.

Adaia, who went on the run last year, was ordered to pay £50,000 compensation and given 15 days to enter prison after being convicted of wounding her partner, 22 years older than her and identified only by his first name of Aaron, following a lengthy legal process.

She made herself a fugitive by disobeying the court order and failing to show up at the prison gates before her 15 days were up.

Adaia, who met her ex on the Internet, defended herself during her trial and claimed she had acted in self-defence after suffering domestic violence which included an attempt to drown her.

But she was found guilty of using her teeth as ‘pincers’ to rip out part of Aaron’s tongue before spitting it out on the ground after begging him for a ‘last kiss’ when he tried to break off their relationship.

He reportedly needed professional help to improve his speech problems and is said to have lost his sense of taste and the ability to differentiate between salty and sweet foods.

The tongue attack happened on June 26 2016 at a house the former couple were sharing in Vilanova i Geltru near Barcelona, when Aaron was 40 and his then-girlfriend just 18.

The damage he suffered has been described as ‘irreversible.’

The victim’s lawyer Pepe Rey claimed last year after Adaia lost appeals against her conviction and sentence while she was on bail that social media pictures showed she had been enjoying holidays in Thailand.

He added: ‘Here we have a lady who committed a serious crime, left someone without their tongue and right now is not where she should be which is in the hands of justice despite the fact she has a prison sentence hanging over her head.’