SPEAKER DEMANDS STATEMENT ON POOR NETWORK



SPEAKER of National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati to deliver a ministerial statement next Wednesday on the poor Airtel network and the measures being taken to resolve the problem.





Ms Mutti said there is need for the nation to be informed about the reasons behind the network provider’s poor services and the actions being taken to address the issue.





Ms Mutti said this when she responded to Moomba Member of Parliament Fred Chaatila, who raised a question about the services of Airtel on urgent matters without notice in Parliament yesterday.





Ms Mutti said Mr Mutati should also brief the House on the ministry’s progress in installing communication towers in rural areas to improve connectivity.





“This matter is affecting everyone, we need to know why the services are so poor and what is being done to ensure the service provider comply with stipulated guidelines,” she said.





And Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has called on the nation to prioritise tree-planting initiatives as a crucial step in combating deforestation and promoting environmental sustainability



Zambia Daily Mail