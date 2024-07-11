SPEAKER DON’T DESTORY OUR DEMOCRACTIC SYSTEM- Edwin Lifwekelo

PRESS STATEMENT

11/07 2024

SPEAKER DON’T DESTORY OUR DEMOCRACTIC SYSTEM.

We express serious concerns regarding the integrity of parliamentary processes and the potential manipulation of democratic principles for political gain. The current situation poses a significant threat to the fundamental function of Parliament, which is to provide oversight and uphold the sanctity of democratic processes.

Certain actions, attributed to individuals such as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly risk undermining the integrity of our esteemed institution. These actions jeopardize Parliament’s ability to serve as a check on governmental power and cast doubts on its effectiveness in upholding democratic values and principles.

Furthermore, the expulsion of the 9 Members of Parliament by Deputy Speaker of Parliament sends indispicable negative vibes to our cherished democracy in the country,Madam Speaker,the behavior of your deputy speaker underscores the importance of upholding these values and principles, Any deviation from these standards not only erodes public trust but also undermines the very essence of democratic governance in the country.

It appears that there may be a concerted effort to diminish opposition representation in Parliament, potentially aimed at facilitating the passage of controversial constitutional amendments and legislation. This manipulation of parliamentary dynamics for political gain is deeply troubling and contradicts the core principles of democracy.

We call upon all stakeholders to make Parliament accountable to the people of zambia, Parliament must take a firm stance in upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and fairness within it’s precips ,It is imperative that Parliament remains a bastion of democracy, ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard and respected through the elected Members of Parliament.

We therefore Comend and salute the high court decision to stay the expulsion of the nine Members of Parliament at this critical juncture,this will undoubtedly shape the legacy of our Parliamentary system and have far-reaching implications for the future of our democracy. We urge all Presiding officers to examine consequences of their actions and prioritize the interests of the nation above all else.

The Patriotic Front Party is therefore extremely disturbed by the expulsion of the 9 MPs from Parliament. Their expulsion is a clear violation of both parliamentary standing orders and privilege rights, as well as the provisions of the Republican Constitution. We call for an immediate reversal of this decision.

We remain committed to upholding the values of democracy and will continue to monitor the situation closely,let us preserve and harness our hard fought democracy.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Media Director

Patriotic Front Party