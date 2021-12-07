PF

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ruled that MPs whose seats were nullified cease to be MPs

3 COMMENTS

  1. No, Madam Speaker, your ruling is not compatible with the law. It is a partisan ruling. Anyway some of us expected this from a Party cadre Speaker! Soon UPND will just be like PF .Party cadres and people from same regions in all positions. Things in Zambia getting worse all over again!

  3. I’m not sure that the Speaker has made a fair ruling here. This matter is still being contested both in the High Court and the Constitutional Court. And once a matter is being litigated in court, parliament is supposed to stay away. I’m disappointed by this ruling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here