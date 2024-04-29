Speaker Nelly Mutti Takes Up Another Role In The Great Lakes Region



SPEAKER TAKES UP ANOTHER ROLE IN THE GREAT LAKES REGION

Speaker of the National Assembly NELLY MUTTI has taken-over the Presidency of the Forum of Parliaments of Member-States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

Ms. MUTTI ascended to the Presidency of the organisation at the just ended International Conference on the Great Lakes Region which was hosted by Zambia from the 15th – 19th April 2024 in Livingstone.

National Assembly Senior Media Liaison Officer NSHAMBA MUZUNGU says the Speaker will have to undertake engagements with other international Parliamentary bodies in order to promote peace, stability and democracy through Parliaments in the region.

Mr. MUZUNGU has told ZNBC News in an interview that Ms. MUTTI has expressed her commitment and dedication to contribute to the peaceful resolution of conflicts within the Great Lakes Region over her one-year term of office.

He says her leadership comes at a critical time when the region seeks to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure stability and prosperity for its people.