Speaker of US House approves bill prevent government shutdown

Despite a significant Republican dissent, the US House of Representatives has passed a short-term financing package in an attempt to prevent the government shutdown that is scheduled to occur on Friday.

By 336 votes to 95, the bill was approved, marking the first significant test for newly appointed House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Up until mid-January, it maintains government agencies operating at their existing expenditure levels.

Before the end of the week, the Senate is anticipated to pass the interim legislation.

Before government financing ends on November 17, President Joe Biden must sign it into law. If he doesn’t, thousands of federal employees might be temporarily laid off without pay as early as next week, and numerous government functions would be abruptly terminated.

A two-thirds majority was needed for the vote to pass. Ninety-three Republicans voted against the bill on Tuesday night.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus criticised the plan, in part because it did not contain the drastic expenditure cuts they desired.

Additionally, President Joe Biden’s request for more than $100 billion (£80 billion) in funding—including for Israel and Ukraine—is not included in the plan.

However, House Democrats took Mr. Johnson’s side, arguing that the government must continue to run.

The Democratic leadership declared that it will back the resolution in a statement issued prior to the vote, citing its “devoid of harmful cuts and free of extreme right-wing policy riders”.

The vote was the new Republican House Speaker, Mr. Johnson,’s first significant leadership test.

His atypical two-tiered plan funds some agencies of the government until a deadline in January, such as the Department of Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and the Food and Drug Administration, while funding other agencies through early February.

The purpose of the interim measure is to allow legislators more time to write longer-term budget laws.

