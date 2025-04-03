SPEECH BY FRIENDS OF BALLY DELIVERED DURING THE EVENT TO PAY A COURTESY CALL ON THE SECRETARY GENERAL (SG) HONOURABLE BATUKE IMENDA ON WEDNESDAY 2ND APRIL 2025





THE SECRETARY GENERAL HONOURABLE BATUKE IMENDA, THE MEDIA DIRECTOR MR. MARK SIMUWE, OTHER LEADERS HERE PRESENT, THE MEDIA, AND NOT FORGETTING MY FRIENDS OF BALLY GATHERED HERE, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.





We are here to pay Courtesy call on you Honourable SG to discuss at least two very important issues; firstly to introduce our NATIONAL NETWORK called FRIENDS OF BALLY – the Bally NETWORK.





Secondly to stand in solidarity with the President, stand in solidarity with your Honourable SG and indeed to stand in Solidarity with all well-meaning Zambians on the issue of the proposed Constitution Amendments.





Mr. SG Sir we would like you to inform the President that he has a strong support Network in this newly founded initiative called Friends of Bally. The initiative is a Network for all Zambians spearheaded by youths from institutions of higher learning represented here. We therefore seek your blessings as we start our journey.





We love Bally, we believe in Bally, he has done a lot for us young people; when you think about the meal allowances, the expanded student loans, the Free Education and the increased classroom spaces through the CDF, education is the equalizer, thank you Mr. President.





Honourable SG, allow us to voice out on this very important discussion on Constitution Amendments as presented by the Minister of Justice, Honourable Princess Kasune MP.





We want to call upon all stakeholders; the Church, politicians, civil society Organizations and our Parliamentarians to debate these matters objectively, putting Zambia first above political affiliations. These 13 proposed Amendments are very progressive and well timed.





We want to go into the next Elections having worked on the lacunas that have been problematic in the past.



We have good 17 months before the General Elections, way enough time to clean up our Constitution on these non – contentious Articles.



1. As Friends of Bally we strongly agree with Constituency Delimitation: Articles 58 & 68 should be amended to redraw boundaries for equitable CDF distribution and other social economic deliverables by size and population.





2. Candidate Resignation has also been a thorn in the flesh of all of us Zambians, therefore Article 52(6) should be amended so that elections proceed if a candidate resigns, avoiding fresh nominations.





3. Enhanced Representation; as young people we are very excited about this one. Articles 47(2) & 68 must be amended to guarantee seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.





4. Election Petition Clarity: Amend Articles 73(2), 101(5), & 103(2) to determine petitions within 90 or 14 days. We don’t want to see a repeat of 2016, petitions should be heard regardless of which party is presenting it.





5. We need clear definition of who a Child/Adult is; so we agree with amending Article 266 to clarify “child” as under 18 and “adult” as 18+.





The SG Sir, on account of time, today we will end at highlighting these 5 proposed amendments, but in our next media engagements, we will highlight the importance of the other proposed Amendments. We would like commend the Executive for these progressive proposals and implore all the stakeholders to support the process objective.



Honorable SG Sir ,



Allow me to end by saying on behalf of all FRIENDS OF BALLY we hereby Endorse President Bally for 2026