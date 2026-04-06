Sponsors DROP Nazi-sympathizing Kanye West’s festival, due to activist pressure. Now the entire fest is on the brink of collapse, and may soon get cancelled

BREAKING: Sponsors DROP Nazi-sympathizing Ye’s festival, due to activist pressure. Now the entire fest is on the brink of collapse, and may soon get cancelled.





Pressure is rapidly building to remove Ye (Kanye West) from his headline slot at London’s Wireless Festival, and it is no longer just public anger. The UK Prime Minister has now stepped in, calling the booking deeply concerning as outrage spreads across the country.





Pepsi has already pulled its lead sponsorship from the July event, despite the festival being heavily promoted under its name. Other major sponsors like Budweiser and PayPal are now being pushed to follow.





Ye was set to perform for roughly 150,000 people across three nights. But that plan is colliding with his record of antisemitic remarks, open admiration for Adolf Hitler, and the release of a song titled Heil Hitler. Even after issuing an apology in January, the damage has not faded.





Keir Starmer: Hate in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears.



Indeed, Keir!



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