SQUARE MILE MYTHS EXPOSED: INSIDE LONDON’S MOST SECRETIVE POWER ZONE





The City of London better known as the Square Mile may look like a state within a state, but it isn’t breaking away from Britain anytime soon. This tiny one-square-mile district has its own ancient governing body, the Corporation, a Lord Mayor distinct from London’s political leadership, and even its own police force quirks rooted in medieval privilege that still shape its identity today.





But despite its unusual setup, the Square Mile is firmly under UK law. It pays taxes like anywhere else and answers to national legislation. What sets it apart is influence, not independence: it remains one of the world’s most powerful financial hubs.





Critics have long raised concerns about London and UK-linked territories playing a role in global money laundering, with some estimates suggesting vast flows of illicit cash pass through the system. Still, the City is no rogue state and no “annexation” drama is needed. It’s already British, through and through.- Boldtruth